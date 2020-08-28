Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson reported that on Aug. 13 his office participated in the annual marijuana eradication.
This involved deputies from the sheriff’s office as well as agents from BCI&I, S.T.A.R. Team, and the U.S. Route 23 Major Crimes Task Force, according to Nelson. A total of 323 plants were confiscated during the eradication, he said.
Nelson expressed his thanks to “everyone who participated in making this year’s event a successful one.”
