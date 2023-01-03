Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tiernan, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that during the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force initiated Operation Silent Night.
During this month-long operation, law enforcement served several search wan-ants related to narcotics, illegal firearms, and stolen property. A total of 18 suspects were arrested at various locations and times during the operation.
This operation was conducted with assistance from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, Pike County Adult Probation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Police Department, Waverly Police Department, Piketon Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Chillicothe Police Department, and the Ironton Police Department.
These arrests and search warrants encompassed illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property that were being bought and sold in Pike County, Ross County, and Scioto County.
Large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found during the operation, along with numerous handguns, rifles, shotguns, and multiple stolen vehicles such as ATVs, Side by Sides, Motorcycles, and Automobiles.
The cases and incidents that occurred during this operation are still under investigation and more charges are likely to be presented to a future Pike County Grand Jury.
On December 8, 2022, a search warrant was executed at a residence located in the 700 block of Shoemaker Road in Latham.
Arrested at the scene were Steven Richards and Brooke Weaver. Both individuals face charges of receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability,
On December 15, 2022, a search warrant was served in the 2800 block of Nipgen Road in Waverly, Ohio. Arrested at the scene were Joseph Amburgey, Kaylee Perkins, Victoria Harris, and Donald “Catfish” Henson.
A large amount of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated $12,000 on the street was found on the property, along with stolen ATVs, drug paraphernalia, and several firearms.
Charges stemming from this warrant are aggravated drug possession, aggravated drug trafficking, obstructing justice, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.
On December 22, 2022, three search warrants were served simultaneously at three different locations in Pike County. A search warrant was conducted at 183 Guilkey Road in Bainbridge, Ohio and Rick Kinzer was arrested at the scene.
Suspected methamphetamine was found, along with various drug paraphernalia. A second search warrant was served in the 3900 block of Long Fork Road in Piketon.
Arrested at the scene were William Stigall, Amanda Bellomy, Steven Angel, Robert Collier, and Erica Artressia.
Suspected of fentanyl was found at the home, along with stolen ATV’s, motor vehicles and motorcycles. The final search warrant was served in the 700 block of River Road in Waverly.
Arrested at the scene were Autumn Satterfield, Sharon Kingston, and Christopher Elliott. Also found in the home was suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and firearms, one of which did not have a serial number.
Charges from these three warrants include aggravated drug trafficking, aggravated drug possession, having a weapon under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault on a police officer and receiving stolen property.
On December 23, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested Eric Scott on Long Fork Road on warrants by indictment for drug trafficking and drug possession.
On December 29, 2022, Pike County Adult Probation arrested April Estep on warrants by indictment for drug trafficking and drug possession at the Pike County Court of Common Pleas.
We would like to thank all the agencies involved in making this a successful operation.
We would also like to give a special thanks to the Portsmouth Police SWAT team, the Chillicothe Police SWAT team, The Ross County SWAT team and Pike County ERT team for their assistance in this venture.
