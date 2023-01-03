Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tiernan, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that during the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force initiated Operation Silent Night.

During this month-long operation, law enforcement served several search wan-ants related to narcotics, illegal firearms, and stolen property. A total of 18 suspects were arrested at various locations and times during the operation.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments