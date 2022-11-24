PIKETON - Piketon Village Council met in regular session on Monday evening and discussed in depth the demolition and finances involved with the demolition of the old high school.
Councilman and Chair of the Finance Committee Ralph Douthitt asked what the bid for the demolition was.
“The demolition bid came in at $752,000 and our budget is $800,000 for that,” village administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “I should say the demo came in at $575,000 and the hazardous remediation came in just under $200,000 — that’s the asbestos. So together the bid came in at $750,000 and our budget is over one million dollars. So we are $300,000 under budget for the demo and asbestos.”
Chandler explained as she receives an invoice from a contractor she uploads it into a computer system and no deposits are being made at the current time because the funder advanced the village $223,000 and $50,000 was received from the Scioto Valley Local School District.
The village started with a budget of $273,000 and it was down to $179,000 and mayor Billy Spencer said that he had signed a bill for $10,000 making the village’s amount paid out so far $104,000.
Douthitt said he just wanted to make sure that the village had the money to pay.
Chandler said that she talked to Matt Wagner, the project manager from Tetra Tech who is in charge of oversight for demolition and asbestos. Chandler relayed that Wagner said that, concerning the projects he has done up to this point, as soon as you upload the invoice the direct deposit comes in two to three days.
“We are getting billed at 30 percent complete, 60 percent and 90 percent complete,” Chandler said. “We hold back the (remaining) ten percent until we have all of our punch list items done and then we pay the final 10 percent. So we will be getting a bill for 30 percent of the $750,000 bid.”
Fiscal officer Cheryl Overly said that when the time comes, depending on the balance in the account she will have to come to council to appropriate the money that is deposited in the account.
Chandler explained the money for the next bill will have to be appropriated because the account wasn't set up with the whole amount, just the amount the village had.
In other news, concerning the old school site Chandler said the new build and gymnasium will match.
“Everything is going to look uniform,” Chandler said. “It’s all going to match. The new build has doubled in size. It is two stories with white columns.”
Chandler also said that the tanks at the Buster’s Bi-Lo building will be extracted on November 30.
As far as the Appalachian Community Grant Program goes, Chandler would not say what projects she would be submitting for development, but the requested amount she is asking for is $10 to $12 million, and “It’s going to be big,” Chandler said.
