According to the Pike County Sherif's Facebook page, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on the morning of May 28, 2023, his office received a report of an individual lying in the roadway of St. Rt. 772. Responding officers found a male victim who had apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds. Pike County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to the scene and were able to identify the victim as Luke A. Bricker, age 35, of the West Portsmouth area. Next of kin were notified through the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue for an autopsy on order of the Pike County Coroner, Dr. David Kessler. Throughout the investigation, eighteen separate search warrants were served and yielded key pieces of evidence to support the case. Currently, a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. As of this release, investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans would like to extend special thanks to members of the following agencies for their part in this ongoing investigation: Ohio Organized Crimes Task Force, Pike County Prosecutor's Office, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office, U.S Marshal's Office and the Piketon Fire Department Dive Team. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Pike County Prosecutor's Office for Grand Jury review to seek an indictment for murder. At this time the case is still pending investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.