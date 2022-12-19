George Wagner IV appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas Monday for a pair of hearings. The first was a decision on Wagner’s motion for a new trail that was filed Wednesday.
Defense attorney John Parker reiterated in court what he stated in the motion. He argued that notes from Jake Wagner’s lawyers should be available for the court to examine and they should be placed under seal, stating that under State v. Brunson, Jake waived his attorney-client privilege.
The other argument made was that the process of selecting a death qualified jury denied his client due process and a fair because a death qualified is more prone to convict.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa argued that did not waive his attorney-client privilege.
“Both of these issues have been fully litigated,” Canepa said. “While (State v.) Brunson (ruling) did come out after the end of the trial and is pertinent, it’s nor relevant because the court found Jake did not waive attorney-client privilege.”
Deering denied the motion and moved the second hearing of the day, which was George Wagner IV’s sentencing hearing.
Victim impact statements were read by some Gilley and Rhoden family members.
The mother of Hannah “Hazel” Gilley directed most of her statement at Wagner
“I pray for you not to live,” she said. “I want you to die … you are a waste of time and space on the Earth.”
A statement prepared by Frankie Rhoden’s son, who was asleep on the couch during the murders, was read by the child’s mother. The last line the child wrote, who was three years old at the time of the killings, was directed at Wagner. “I hate you and your family,” the child wrote.
The mother of the child said, “I hope you burn in Hell, George.”
Bobbi Manley had her statement read to the court.
“It disgusts me that you are allowed to exist,” Manley wrote. “It disgusts me that you are allowed to breathe the same air as I do. There is a special place in Hell for you and your family.”
Chris Rhoden's niece, Lisa said, “No amount of justice given by this court is close to what is deserved.”
In all, 12 victim impact statements were read to the court.
“No sentence can right the wrong,” Deering said. “Murder is an irreversible act. Time may alleviate the loss, but cannot bring the what ifs, what was and what would have been.”
Deering said there are factors for the court to consider when sentencing. One of those is remorse shown by the defendant for the crime.
“The court finds the defendant shows no remorse, only denial,” Deering said
Then Wagner was sentenced to eight life sentences without the possibility of parole for all counts aggravated murder. He was sentenced to eight years for each count of aggravated burglary, eight years for engaging in a pattern of corrupt behavior, 24 months for each of three tampering with evidence changes, 12 months for intercepting transmissions, and 10 months for forgery, obstructing justice and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.
Wagner was sentenced on firearm specifications that totaled a sentence of 81 years. The firearms time is to be served consecutively and prior to time for any of the felonies is served. The total sentence is eight life sentences plus 121 years, 81 of the 121 years for firearms specifications.
Deering also stuck Wagner with the price tag for court costs in this trial, which is said to be the most expensive in Ohio history.
Deering did say Wagner still had the right to appeal and if he could not afford court costs, counsel, or documents for an appeal, those would be provided to him at no costs.
