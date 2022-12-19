George Wagner IV appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas Monday for a pair of hearings. The first was a decision on Wagner’s motion for a new trail that was filed Wednesday.

Defense attorney John Parker reiterated in court what he stated in the motion. He argued that notes from Jake Wagner’s lawyers should be available for the court to examine and they should be placed under seal, stating that under State v. Brunson, Jake waived his attorney-client privilege.


