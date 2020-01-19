Forty-two troopers graduated on Friday as the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 166th Academy Class.
According to the Patrol, the graduates underwent 30 weeks of intense training.
Speaking at the graduation were Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath, and Patrol Superintendent Richard S. Fambro. The oath of office was issued by Judge Peter B. Abele, Fourth District, Court of Appeals.
“It was a distinct honor to help recognize the 42 cadets graduating from the Academy today as they commit to living a life of service with respect,” said Lt. Gov. Husted. “Joining the Ohio State Highway Patrol requires a commitment to service in every sense of the word, and I commend the men and women of the 166th graduating class for their dedication and perseverance.”
According to the Patrol, courses completed by the class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.
Trooper Emily S. Coakley, of Zanesville, was selected as class speaker and thanked the Academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.
Four graduates received special honors for top performance in various fields of study at the Training Academy. The honorees were:
Overall performance – Trooper David J. Paul, Canfield Post
Top performance in academics – Trooper Andrew B. Lash, Milan Post
Top performance in driving – Trooper Blake S. Combs, Georgetown Post
Top performance in firearms – Trooper Eric C. Maskey, Marion Post
Top performance in physical fitness – Trooper David J. Paul, Canfield Post
Each of the graduates will report to their posts on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, the Patrol stated. The graduates’ first 70-working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 24 of the Patrol’s 59 posts.
Among the newly-commissioned graduates was a trooper whose hometown is Piketon, Trooper Jeremy T. Farmer. His assignment is the Wilmington District, Georgetown Post.
Others from the area include Trooper Cody A. Huffer, of Oak Hill (assigned to Wilmington District, Lebanon Post); Austin C. Mathis, of Chillicothe (assigned to Wilmington District, Wilmington Post); and James L. Voiles, of Jackson (assigned to Wilmington District, Hamilton Post).
