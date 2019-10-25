The Board of Directors of the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has announced the opening of its new office at the corner of Second and High streets in Waverly.
According to CVB, this new Welcome Center will be open during the week of Oct. 28 as well as for passing out candy during the annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. Initially, the new Welcome Center will be open to the public on a part-time basis, so its afternoon hours may vary.
"Earlier in 2019, the Board of Directors found it necessary to change its structure, staff and office," a press release from CVB states. "Bruce Dailey has been appointed as its acting director. The Board of Directors' new email address is WelcomeCenter.Pike.Ohio@gmail.com . As in the past, the Welcome Center can be contacted via telephone at (740) 947-9650 or via the web at www.PikeTravel.com ."
