With some modifications to the normal routine, the Pike County Swim Club is hoping to open the pool to members this summer.
Pool manager Linda McAllister said that they were working with the Pike County General Health District to comply with all of the rules and regulations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. More specifics on local pool regulations can be found at the following link: coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Pools-Aquatic-Centers.pdf . The post includes information and recommended best practices for pool users.
A post on the pool’s Facebook page shared the following: “We have received questions regarding the opening of the pool this season. We are still waiting to hear specifics on regulations regarding the capacity and cleaning of the pool. As of right now, we are considering doing monthly memberships. A family membership for ONE month will be $125 while a single will be $75. There will be NO day passes and only those with memberships will be permitted in the pool. Pool parties will not be allowed due to the current stipulations. Please contact us if you would be interested in a monthly membership. We will keep you updated as we find out the specifics, and feel free to contact us with any questions.”
The following individuals can be contacted by phone regarding memberships and other information: Linda Gullion at 740-708-0751, Linda McAllister at 740-708-1064, and/or Courtney Gillott at 740-708-2534. Those who have access to Facebook may also comment on the post or contact them through Facebook.
