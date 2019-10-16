Pike Career Technology Center (CTC) students interested in improving their command of the English language and sharpening their communications skills had the opportunity to do so by enrolling in a journalism class offered this semester by Kala Saltsman, language arts instructor at the Pike CTC.
Last year, Saltsman approached Pike CTC guidance counselor Nancy Bloomfield about starting a journalism class at the CTC.
“So we put together a really great group of kids who are all business and interactive media students,” Saltsman said. “This is the first year we’ve ever had a newspaper (at Pike CTC) that I know of, so this is very new for me and for the kids and they’re really putting their best work forward.”
The seniors participating in the journalism class receive an English credit for their effort. Nineteen students are currently enrolled in the journalism class.
The students’ first completed newspaper, an online edition, was published on Sept. 25, and the students plan to produce and distribute new paper editions every other week, on Wednesdays.
“They do seem to enjoy it. I think they prefer it to a traditional English class to be honest with you,” said Saltsman. “It takes the place of a traditional English class in that it’s research-based. They’re working on their interviewing skills, and they have to verify their sources and eliminate any bias. It’s essentially a research class but producing a newspaper instead.”
The journalism techniques the students learn first-hand are transferable to their future careers, according to Saltsman.
“A lot of the kids I have so far want to do graphic design or go into business at Shawnee,” Saltsman said. “But this is a good stepping stone regardless of what career path they want to take.”
Saltsman’s class is labeled as a journalism class for the 1st semester of the school year.
“I get almost every single one of those students back next semester in a senior seminar class, but the senior seminar class is a continuation of the journalism class,” she said. “I think I will have all of them but one or two (as students) for the rest of the year.”
Students from every school district in the county enrolled in the journalism class this semester.
“There are three editors within the class. They come to me after (the articles) have been edited, and I just do a little bit of tweaking from there,” Saltsman said. “They are well-rounded kids, so I trust them completely when it comes to them peer-editing with the other kids in class.”
The title of the school newspaper is “The Rising Star,” so named for the school’s newest school logo.
“If you go on the school’s website, you’ll see an outline of the county with a star shooting out of it, so we put that on the cover with the title,” said Saltsman. “It was voted on by the students, and they chose that one because it was the best title for the paper anyway.”
“It’s really astounding to watch the students progress and work through the issues they might have and stay with the deadlines,” Saltsman said. “It’s really impressive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.