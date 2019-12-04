The Pike County Commissioners announced on Monday that the anticipated budget roll-over for 2020 will allow a one-time payment to approximately 35 county employees in lieu of cost of living raises for the last several years.

“Based on several factors, the anticipated budget roll-over for 2020 is sufficient to allow for a one-time payment to approximately 35 county employees of $1,250 from the county general budget,” the commissioners stated in a Facebook post. “No elected office holders are eligible. This payment is in lieu of Cost of Living raises for the last several years.”

According to the commissioners, “The primary drivers of a higher rollover are a combination of aggressive budget reductions in the 3rd and 4th quarters of this fiscal year along with higher than projected second half tax collections in both sales and property tax receipts. Additionally, a long sought-after reduction in county health insurance costs have begun to show results. Pike County is not out of the woods yet regarding budgets but based on the relatively low cost of a one-time payment compared to an across-the-board raise the Board of Commissioners felt it fair to approve this payment.”

