PIKETON,OH – The Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package includes $20,000,000 for the Scioto Valley Local School District (SVLSD) to build a new middle school. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan (OH-13) and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) fought hard for the community to secure the funding.

The SVLSD Board of Education voted unanimously in May of 2019 to close and quarantine the Zahns Corner Middle School soon after being notified of the detection of Neptunium-237 in a United States (US) Department of Energy (DOE) air monitor stationed at the school, and relocated the students to its elementary and high school buildings. Since then, the local governments and districts in which the DOE Site in Piketon, Ohio, is situated formed the SV-PA COG. The members of the COG are the Pike County Commissioners, the Village of Piketon, Seal and Scioto Townships, the Pike County General HealthDistrict, and the Scioto Valley Local School District- which represent the frontline community directly impacted by 1) the environmental burden created by DOE activities; 2) emergency evacuation due to DOE hazards; and 3) the tax-exempt DOE properties. The COG partners with Sunday Creek Horizons- a full-service consulting firm focused on Appalachian communities and causes- to develop legislative priorities, engage with decision-makers at the federal level, achieve socio-economic justice, and promote collaboration at the local level to support the broad economic goals in the region.


