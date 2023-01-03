PIKETON,OH – The Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package includes $20,000,000 for the Scioto Valley Local School District (SVLSD) to build a new middle school. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan (OH-13) and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) fought hard for the community to secure the funding.
The SVLSD Board of Education voted unanimously in May of 2019 to close and quarantine the Zahns Corner Middle School soon after being notified of the detection of Neptunium-237 in a United States (US) Department of Energy (DOE) air monitor stationed at the school, and relocated the students to its elementary and high school buildings. Since then, the local governments and districts in which the DOE Site in Piketon, Ohio, is situated formed the SV-PA COG. The members of the COG are the Pike County Commissioners, the Village of Piketon, Seal and Scioto Townships, the Pike County General HealthDistrict, and the Scioto Valley Local School District- which represent the frontline community directly impacted by 1) the environmental burden created by DOE activities; 2) emergency evacuation due to DOE hazards; and 3) the tax-exempt DOE properties. The COG partners with Sunday Creek Horizons- a full-service consulting firm focused on Appalachian communities and causes- to develop legislative priorities, engage with decision-makers at the federal level, achieve socio-economic justice, and promote collaboration at the local level to support the broad economic goals in the region.
“As local government officials, we have a fundamental responsibility to protect the health, safety, quality of life, and economic future of the community- a responsibility we share with our federal delegation and the DOE,” Chandler said. “Together, the members of the SV-PA COG commit to a path forward that simultaneously supports economic development and promotes the health and wellness of our community. We will continue to hold DOE accountable when their activities release harmful contaminants into the environment and we will work together as partners to mitigate risks and invest in our future. It starts with community-focused education by building a new middle school.”
The new middle school is a 54,000 sqft building designed to immerse 4th grade through 6th grade students in new technologies and innovative, STEAM-based instruction to encourage, enable, and empower the next generation of new economy workers and leaders. The facility layout will support a future 50,000 sqft expansion for the PreK-3rd grade students. The SVLSD campus is within the Village of Piketon’s newly formed Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Education District (SV-PA ED). The 64-acre SV-PA ED site plansupports a PreK-Post Doc education experience.
Building a new middle school is our top priority. The Board did the right thing when they closed Zahns Corner Middle School, as any level of contamination on or near a school increases health risks and is unacceptable. Our students and staff deserve a safe place to learn,”SVLSD Superintendent Wes Hairston said. “We are sincerely grateful for the unwavering support shown for this community by Senator Brown, Senator Manchin, Congressman Ryan, and Congresswoman Kaptur.
