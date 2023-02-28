(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s fourth Drug Dropoff Day – held Saturday in Hamilton county – yielded 224 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications, ensuring that these drugs can do no harm to Ohioans or the environment.

“Every person who stops to drop off unwanted prescriptions is helping to ensure that the community is a little bit safer,” AG Yost said. “This simple errand helps to save lives, prevent drug overdoses and ward off drug addiction. I'm thankful to our partners and the community for turning out.”


