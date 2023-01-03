COLUMBUS, OHIO - 2023 is a new year and with it comes a big change for Ohio—the launch of legal sports betting. Not only is this the largest expansion of legal gambling in state history, it also marks the largest simultaneous launch of sports betting in the nation.

Sports betting is a popular form of gambling, and it can be a fun and exciting way to engage with sports. In addition to casinos and racinos, Ohioans will now be able to place a bet on their favorite team at professional league stadiums, on their phones, and even at some bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.


