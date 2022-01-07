WAVERLY— On Wednesday, the Pike County General Health District announced additions to the county’s COVID-19 death toll.
Deaths occurring between September and the end of November, eight deaths were recorded bringing the county sum to 85 since the beginning of the pandemic.
These new reports came from PCGHD’s end-of-year review, where 2021 saw more than 70 COVID-19 deaths in Pike County.
The extra eight deaths likely added to the most deadly months — September and October- in the county. In this two-month span, 30 deaths have been previously confirmed. Now, as many 38 could have lost their lives.
