WAVERLY— This week, the Pike County General Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.
A female in her 40s and a male in his 30s being reported, there have now been 76 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Unlike last year, 2021 was spent fully under the umbrella of the virus where the county saw multiple peaks and valleys in case numbers.
According to PCGHD data, cases began to trail off in late January until late spring and early summer. At one point reaching above 130 active cases, the county started July with zero cases.
Fall began at a similar level to January and only continued to head in the wrong direction. Eventually reaching the highest case rate in the state, cases surpassed 400 for multiple days in September.
These autumn months were also particularly deadly, 30 losing their lives in Pike County between September and October.
Cases, however, dropped steadily in those months eventually dipping below 60 towards Halloween.
This month has seen a consistent case load between 100 and 120 per report, placing the county with the 72nd-highest case rate per capita according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Consistency has not been the name of the game in December for the Buckeye state. Numbers have spiraled to record-highs recently, nearly 16,000 being reported last Thursday.
Hospitalizations also topped 5,000 for the first time this year on Monday. According to the Adena Health System, 54 people were in the hospital and seven were in the ICU as of last Wednesday.
Of that 61, only nine were vaccinated. None of the vaccinated people were in the ICU. In Pike County, 41% is considered fully vaccinated compared to 54% statewide.
The county is also feeling the effects of the nationwide take-home test shortage. The health district said in a Monday Facebook post that it had ran out of test kits, but it had already ordered new ones.
In response, President Joe Biden announced his administration will be offering 500 million free tests to Americans in addition to opening 20,000 testing sites across the country.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
