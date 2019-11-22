Two adults and a newborn were transported to hospitals on Thursday following a single vehicle crash on Jasper Road.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the crash occurred on Jasper Road near Lewis Road at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 21 when a 2008 Buick Lucerne, driven by Rhyan Anderson, 25, of Waverly, traveled off the right side of the road.
“The vehicle over-corrected and traveled into the oncoming lane, where it then traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle came back onto the roadway where it then traveled off the right side of the roadway again,” the OSP states. “The vehicle then struck a tree, a fence, and struck a second tree.”
Anderson and a newborn passenger were taken to Adena Pike Medical Center as a precaution.
Ashley Mosley, 24, a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus as a result of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Pike County Sherriff’s Office, Pike County EMS, Portsmouth Ambulance, Piketon Police Department and Elm Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
