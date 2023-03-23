WASHINGTON – As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to create good-paying jobs and address legacy pollution harming communities across the nation, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement announced today more than $126.5 million, nationwide, in fiscal year 2023 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee-based grants available to States and Tribes for AML reclamation efforts that continue to protect the health and safety of Americans and restore the environment.

Ohio received $3,924,880.


