COLUMBUS— According to provisional statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, November 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 13 people were killed in 10 fatal crashes. In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.
Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.
Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists.
A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Thanksgiving2021_PIO.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.