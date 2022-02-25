Joining the mix of candidates, Garry Boone has filed to run for Ohio State Senate District 17 as a Democratic candidate.
Boone taught at Laurel Oaks High School in Wilmington, Ohio for 25 years as well as the University of Cincinnati before his retirement several years ago.
In a press release, Boone said he looks forward to the challenge of running for office this year, and believes Ohio needs to invest in the people of Southern Ohio through workforce development, better infrastructure, and good paying jobs of the future.
After building the first Subway in his town, he feels his business experience points to why and how he will get the job done.
“I’ve built businesses, I’ve educated the future leaders of our state, and now I want to fight for our people as a part of the Ohio State Senate,” Boone said in the release.
Boone will run against fellow Democrat Alex Travino in the May primary. The candidate with the most votes will move onto the November election.
Waverly High School graduate Thomas Hwang and current State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, are running as the Republican candidates in the primary.
Ohio Senate District 17 is currently composed of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike, and Ross counties; along with portions of Lawrence (part), Pickaway, and Vinton counties.
