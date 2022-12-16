(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs.

A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Of those agencies, 44 will use funding to create new body-worn camera programs and 68 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology.


