WILMINGTON, Ohio – The colorful sights and songs of Ohio’s natural world are on display at the newly renovated nature center at Cowan Lake State Park. Remodeled inside and out, the nature center is open and ready to educate visitors this summer.
“Our vision for each nature center is to spark interest in learning about nature and encourage conservation of Ohio’s precious natural resources,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz. “Investing in our nature centers increases an appreciation for being outside and learning more about the natural world around us.”
Director Mertz was joined by staff from the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, project partners, park volunteers, and park visitors to officially reopen the new nature center. After welcome remarks from Director Mertz, guests were treated to a guided tour of the new exhibits by the park’s naturalist and park manager.
Highlights of the new exhibits, which were designed by the Cincinnati-based Reverb Art & Design, include displays related to the wildlife found at Cowan Lake including the bald eagle and pollinators as well as a wingspan mural.
The nature center also offers visitors a chance to safely view native wildlife up close. Currently, it houses a corn snake, spotted salamander, and several woodland box turtles. An adjacent raptor center features several birds of prey, including a barred owl and American kestrel.
Improvements to the building’s interior and exterior include new floors and lighting, a new roof, sidewalks, and entrance ramps that make the center more accessible.
In addition to Cowan Lake, ODNR invested in updates at Pymatuning State Park nature center in Ashtabula County. With a heavy emphasis on wetlands, a beaver exhibit allows visitors to peer inside a replica beaver lodge. An event to celebrate Pymatuning nature center’s reopening is scheduled for June 30.
To learn more about Cowan State Park’s nature center and other facilities, including overnight accommodations, please visit https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/cowan-lake-state-park.
