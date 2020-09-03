Brew Brothers Trucking LLC, a regional, logistics shipping company located in Piketon, announced today it’s purchase of the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI) office building and associated bay in Pike County. The purchase will allow for expanded operations for the company which has experienced significant recent growth. Brew Brothers Trucking operates regionally and specializes in the transportation of wood products, steel, insulation and other manufactured goods.
Brew Brothers Trucking, working in tandem with Brew Brothers Lumber, a wood products manufacturing facility, looks to continue their dynamic growth. The companies have had success operating under the leadership of their shared ownership. This new space and expanded trucking fleet will allow the company to dramatically expand its operation.
“We are excited to expand and bring new jobs to Pike County,” said Joey Brewster, Owner of Brew Brothers Trucking. “We appreciated working with OhioSE, JobsOhio and Pike County.”
The JobsOhio-OhioSE Team worked closely with Brew Brothers Trucking representatives and is contributing $35K via a JobsOhio Economic Development Grant. Pike County Community and Economic Development, and Pike County Community Action also each assisted in the project.
”Brew Brothers is an example of a homegrown company that is poised for growth,” said OhioSE Project Manager, Taylor Stepp. “I’ve been impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit of the company’s ownership and believe they will continue to grow their business and provide jobs for southern Ohioans.”
“The Pike County Community and Economic Development Office along with the Pike County Commissioners support the Brew Brothers Trucking project and appreciate all of the support from JobsOhio and OhioSE,” said Gary Arnett, Development Director of the Pike County Office of Community and Economic Development.
