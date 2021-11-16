WAVERLY— The jury trial for two suspects in a Bainbridge murder originally set for Monday was delayed last week at the request of the defense.
Aaron Cox and Dalton Boyd were due to appear before the Pike County Court of Common Pleas at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 as determined in a Sept. 21 arraignment. Yet, after a request of continuance the trial date has been pushed back to an undetermined time.
As Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk explained, the process for cases where murder charges are a possibility has many moving parts and thus additional is often needed to review evidence.
From the gathering of evidence to having it tested in a lab setting, Junk said there is a lot of information to sort through.
Cox and Boyd are among three suspects in the murder of 65-year-old Christopher Martin of Bainbridge which took place in late August.
Ashley Landrum, 31, is the other suspect in the case who will not stand trial with Cox and Boyd. Currently housed in the Pickaway County Jail, her jury trial date depends on the result of an evaluation of her sanity.
Landrum’s lawyer filed a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Oct. 21.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received in the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 21 from the 2206 Muddy Fork Rd. residence.
Sheriff’s Office investigators, an evidence technician, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation reported to the scene and found Martin who had been shot. Pike County Coroner David Kessler later arrived and then pronounced Martin dead at the scene.
A week-long investigation followed, where interviews and text messages placed all three as part of the crime that led to the death.
On Aug. 28, Cox and Landrum were located in Hillsboro and detained without incident with assistance from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Also found at the 7777 Overman Rd. scene were numerous drugs and a firearm.
A warrant was issued for Boyd’s arrest, who was later brought into custody in a collaborative effort between the Waverly Police Department, sheriff’s offices in Pike, Ross, and Highland counties, and the U.S. Marshals.
Boyd is currently in custody at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, while Cox is at the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth. All three suspects are facing two charges of aggravated murder, one charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, one charge of aggravated robbery, and one charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Cox is also being charged for having a weapon while being under disability.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
