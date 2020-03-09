Ohio State Highway Patrol

A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial semi-truck on State Route 32 near mile marker 7 in Pike County on March 5 resulted in injuries to the driver.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, a  2013 Volvo, driven by Johnathan Drew, 29, of Ryland Heights, Kentucky, was negotiating a curve while traveling northwest on State Route 32 near mile marker 7.

"Mr. Drew’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and struck a multiple trees before coming to rest," the Patrol stated. "Mr. Drew exited the vehicle under his own power and was flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries."

State Route 32 was closed intermittently for approximately three hours to recover the vehicle. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the Elm Creek Fire Department and Pike County EMS assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Load comments