Claude and Ruby Hambrick of Waverly celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary with family and a few close friends on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Williams Wilson House Retirement and Assisted Living Facility on Howard Road.
Trained as a nurse through the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, Ruby was working as a nurse at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Claude was attending medical school at Ohio State University when the couple met in Kettering.
“Dad was painting my uncle’s house and Uncle Al knew mom from the hospital and he introduced them,” said the couple’s adopted son, Bruce Hambrick.
“Dad said he fell in love with her at first sight,” Bruce said. “Mom wasn’t real crazy about him. He was (wearing) a muscle shirt, an old t-shirt. But he pursued her and they got married, I bet, within 9 months.”
Claude, who is 93, and Ruby, who is 94, married on Aug. 27, 1949.
“When I was a nurse, I told my classmates I’d never marry a doctor,” Ruby said. “And God picked him out for me.”
After they married, the couple lived in an apartment near Ohio State University. Ruby worked as a nurse at OSU while Claude finished medical school.
Drafted into the Air Force, Claude was sent for training in Texas. In 1954, the couple moved to Colorado and spent two years at Carson Air Force base near Colorado Springs.
In 1956, the couple moved back to Ohio and started a practice with Dr. Cook in Oak Hill, according to Bruce.
“In fact, (Claude) was one of the doctors who started the Oak Hill hospital, Dad and Dr. Cook,” Bruce said.
In the 1950s, Claude and Ruby became the adoptive parents of two infants: Bruce and Eric Hambrick.
“They adopted me and three years and nine months later, they adopted my younger brother, Eric,” Bruce said. “Pretty much, right at birth, we were adopted.”
In 1962, the Hambricks moved to Delaware, Ohio, where Claude partnered with Dr. Tennyson Williams.
In 1977, Claude worked as an assistant professor at Wright State University’s medical school.
“He taught in the family practice unit at Wright State,” Bruce said. “That’s where he retired from (on November 28, 1991). They lived in Beavercreek, and in 2002, they moved to Waverly.”
Ruby assisted Claude throughout his career by helping out in his medical offices “a couple nights a week,” according to Bruce. Ruby also worked as a nurse for the Boy Scouts, attended the National Scout Jamboree “several times out West,” worked with the Girl Scouts, helped conduct Red Cross blood drives and was an active participant in Women Anew for many years.
Claude and Ruby have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple attended church from 1977 to 2002 at Beavercreek and have faithfully attended the First Baptist Church on 3rd Street in Waverly for almost 20 years, according to Bruce.
“Mom attended church there last Sunday,” he said.
Claude broke his hip a year and a half ago. He is currently a resident of the Williams Wilson House.
Ruby resides at Bristol Village.
“Mom visits Dad everyday,” said Bruce. “They go through photos, dating photos, even back beyond that. And they just reminisce.”
Bruce, who lives near Hallsville in Ross County, stays with his mother, who requires 24-hour care, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every week day. Eric, who lives in Marion, cares for Ruby on weekends. Eric and Bruce hire outside help for Ruby’s night-time care.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, Ruby will be moving in with Bruce and his wife, Laura.
Bruce is upfront about his affection for the couple who adopted him and his brother.
“We were blessed,” Bruce said. “They were great parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.