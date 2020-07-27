The Pike County Sheriff's Office is investigating two recent stabbing incidents.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, his office is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Auerville Road and Morgans Fork Road on July 20 at 9:23 p.m.
"Upon arrival deputies located a male identified as Jacob A. Friend, age 30, of State Route 104, with a stab wound in the upper left chest area," Nelson said in a post to the Pike County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page last week. "Friend was flown to OSU Medical Center by MedFlight. The investigation is continuing and charges will be forthcoming."
Nelson reported another stabbing incident that occurred on July 26.
"On July 26 at 11:09 p.m., a female called Pike County Dispatch and reported a stabbing had occurred at 2632 Buchannan Road," Nelson stated. "At 11:19 p.m., dispatch was advised that the victim of the stabbing was at Adena Pike Hospital transported by a private vehicle. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim was identified as Terry Lynn Titer, age 49, of 394 Johnson Hill Road. Titer was flown by MedFlight to OSU Medical Center with two stab wounds to the left side just below the rib cage. The investigation is continuing and a suspect is being sought at this hour."
Anyone who has information about either case is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111. The sheriff's office anonymous tip line is 740-947-2111, extension 1276.
