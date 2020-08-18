The TV series “American Pickers” is returning to Ohio in October to film episodes of the show.
According to the show, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to the state.
“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC,” a press release provided by the show stated. “While we plan to be in Ohio in October, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the “fascinating” world of antique “picking” on the History Channel, the press release explains.
“The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” according to the show information. “They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
“The way we find people and collections for our show is through getting the word out so that people know we’re coming to town and can reach back out to us,” explained Kourtny Myers, casting associate for the show.
“Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story ... Also, please note that Mike and Frank only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public,” Myers said.
According to the show’s press release, “Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. ‘American Pickers’ is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.”
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, you can send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:
americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
facebook: @GotAPick
