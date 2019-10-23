Pike County residents came out in force Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20, to participate in the 34th annual Pike County Hunger Walk.
The walk began and ended at Waverly’s First Baptist Church, covering one mile. Walkers stopped for a prayer in front of the Pike County Outreach food pantry before continuing. A group of students from the Waverly High School Rotary Interact and LEO clubs carried the banner, just ahead of the Waverly High School Marching Tigers, who provided the soundtrack for the walk. Those groups were followed by more students, community members, and families. In force, the walkers took up an entire city block.
Not only did the large group walk, but many of the participants brought food items or financial contributions for the pantry. Money may still be contributed. Checks should be made payable to “Pike County Outreach Council of Churches” and may be mailed to Rev. Calvin Tysen, 357 Wendy Lane, Waverly, Ohio, 45690 until Oct. 31.
After that date all financial donations may be mailed or delivered to the Pike County Outreach Council of Churches office at 107 W. Second St., Waverly, Ohio 45690. Non-perishable food for the food pantry is accepted any time all year.
