Darkness will no longer bring an end to a softball game played at Beaver’s First National Bank Park.
On Wednesday, July 1, the newly-installed field lights were turned on for the first time prior to the start of the first ever softball game under the lights in Beaver. That game featured junior high teams from Eastern and Minford.
Beaver’s First National Bank Park is located on the grounds of the old Beaver School. A NatureWorks Grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources provided the funds that made it possible to install the lights for the field. According to Marsha Mathews, fiscal officer for the village of Beaver, the grant they received was for $40,000. The lights cost $14,100, and the installation of electric cost $19,000. The money also included funds for a pitcher’s mound and a pond fountain. DGM Incorporated donated and installed the poles for the lights.
“We wanted an Eastern team to play the first game, since this field originally came from the school property,” said Mathews. “We thought it was fitting to have them come and play the first game under the lights.”
Beaver Mayor William Roberts talked about the park’s other amenities, including the fishing pond, a walking path, baseball/softball fields, soccer fields, a basketball court, and a shelter house with a grill. The catch-and-release fishing pond, which is stocked with bluegill, bass and catfish, is also quite popular.
The village just hosted its first night of “Movies in the Park” on Friday, June 26. Roberts said a large number of people came for the movie.
“We are going to start having music in the park. We want to bring a stage over and have music played by local bands,” said Roberts.
“The village was very excited about adding the lights. The coach at Eastern (junior high softball), Brian Felts, was so excited about it that he joined our park board to help maintain the fields. We want to offer it to the high school to play on for a night game in the coming seasons.”
Prior to the start of the first game under the lights, a short ceremony was held. Roberts took the microphone in the middle of the field to address the crowd.
“I’d like to welcome everyone to the first ball game under the lights,” said Roberts. “I’m very grateful to be able to have this ball game under the lights due to the generous donation of DGM Incorporated, owners Denny, Gary and Mark Salisbury. They donated the light poles, cement and installation.”
A plaque was presented to Gary Salisbury. The plaque says “In grateful appreciation for your contribution of light poles for the Beaver First National Bank Park donated by DGM, Inc.” Additionally, Roberts showed a marble stone with an engraved plaque that displays the same words. It will be placed near the field for all to see.
Roberts also thanked Marsha Mathews for her work on securing the funding to get the lights and installation, and Heibel Electric for doing the electrical work to power the lights. He also thanked Paul Mathews, who helps with park maintenance, and Valerie Craft, who loaned her sound system to the village for the ceremony.
Additionally, Roberts recognized the Beaver Village Council Members who were present, including Tommy Wallace and Richard Neu. The remaining current members who weren’t able to be present included Brian Cooper, Marcy Gill, Jason Traylor and Steve Adams. Roberts also recognized past council members, including Chelsea Roberts, Nashanda Bobst, Stephanie Wicker, and Wynn Sigmon. He also thanked Pike County Commissioner Tony Montomery and Pike Commissioner candidate Jeff Chattin for coming to the ceremony.
“I’m thankful the Eastern and Minford softball teams are here to play for the first time under the lights in Beaver,” said Roberts. “And I want to say thanks to Brian Felts for getting the game together.”
Prior to the start of the game, Paul Mathews said a prayer over the field to close the ceremony, and the Star-Spangled Banner was played. Then the two teams took to the field to play the first game under the lights. For more on the game and the reaction of local players, please see the story on the field in the sports section of today’s edition.
More improvements are planned for the park in the coming years. The next round of NatureWorks funding will be available for grant applications in 2021. Marsha Mathews said the village plans to apply for a NatureWorks grant to pave the gravel walking path with asphalt. Currently, the path loops around the park’s fields and winds around the fishing pond. Asphalt will make it more accessible for those pushing strollers and individuals with disabilities.
