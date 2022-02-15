WAVERLY— On Monday, the Pike County Board of Elections announced the certified candidates for the upcoming May Primary.
2022 will include elections within several county roles and central committees in Waverly and the county’s 14 townships.
Pike County Commissioners
Starting with the Pike County Commissioners, Republican Jerry Miller will be seeking re-election. In 2018, Miller defeated Fred Foster and Dennis Foreman- receiving more votes than both candidates’ combined sum.
Per the candidate list received by the News Watchman, Miller has no opponent whether that be a Republican or Democrat.
Pike County Auditor
Davida Brown will be the sole candidate in the Pike County Auditor, running as a Republican looking to replace current auditor Kayla Slusher who is not seeking re-election amid her recent indictments of criminal activity.
Brown comes to the election with 13 years of experience in the office, currently working under the title of chief deputy auditor.
Pike County Court of Common Pleas
Current Pike County prosecuting attorney Rob Junk will be running as the Democrat candidate for the Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge.
Junk has been involved in the state prosecution effort in the ongoing Wagner pre-trials, for which he received the Distinguished Law Enforcement Group Achievement Award from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Central Committees
Central Committees act as the grassroots operation of the larger Republican and Democrat parties, electing party leadership at the county-level. In Pike County, these committees exist in all five wards of Waverly, Piketon, and all townships.
One candidate from each party will be selected:
- Waverly Ward 1: Linda S. Murphy (D), David M. Manuta (R)
- Waverly Ward 2: No candidates filed
- Waverly Ward 3: Blaine Beekman (D), No candidate filed (R)
- Waverly Ward 4: Forest L. Blakeman (D), No candidate filed (R)
- Waverly Ward 5: Carolyn Remy (D), Lynne Morgan (R)
- Beaver Township: No candidates filed
- Beaver Village: No candidate filed (D), Aletha Montgomery (R)
- Benton Township: No candidate filed (D), Tracy Bryant (R)
- Camp Creek Township: No candidates filed
- Jackson Township: No candidates filed
- Marion Township: Chase Brown (D), No candidate filed (R)
- Mifflin Township: No candidates filed
- Newton Township: No candidates filed
- Pebble Township: Wayne Smith (D), No candidate filed (R)
- Pee Pee Township: Richard Beasley (D), Landon Boyer (R)
- Perry Township: No candidates filed
- Scioto Township: Kelly L. Hines (D), Davida K. Brown (R)
- Seal Township: Amy Pettit (D), No candidate filed (R)
- Sunfish Township: C. Roger Williams (D), Jeremy D. Hamm (R)
- Union Township: Chalmer Ray Montgomery (D), Tara Southworth (R)
- Piketon: Victor Brushart (D), Wyona L. Hays (R)
The list of candidates did not include candidates for state and federal offices, where there will be state elections for governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer of state, supreme court justices, state senator and state reps. There will also be an election for U.S. Senator and U.S. Rep.
Candidates in these offices were supposed to be certified on Tuesday, but the Ohio Secretary of State Office told Karen Kasler of the Statehouse News Bureau that some candidates Ohio counties were not heard from regarding petition signatures.
Earlier this month, the Secretary of State’s office released the list of statewide candidates who filed petitions with the office by the filing deadline on Feb. 2, 2022. Those candidates were as followed:
U.S. Senate
- Republican: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance
- Democrat: Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley
Ohio Governor
- Republican: Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci
- Democrat: John Cranley, Nan Whaley
Ohio Attorney General
- Republican: Dave Yost
- Democrat: Jeff Crossman
Ohio Auditor
- Republican: Keith Faber
- Democrat: Taylor Sappington
Ohio Secretary of State
- Republican: John Adams, Frank LaRose, Terpsehore Maras
- Democrat: Chelsea Clark
Ohio Treasurer
- Republican: Robert Sprague
- Democrat: Scott Schertzer
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
- Republican: Sharon Kennedy
- Democrat: Jennifer Brunner
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
- Republican: Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer
- Democrat: Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, whose second congressional district includes Pike County, announced he would be seeking re-election in November 2021.
