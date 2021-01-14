Among the indictments made by the December 2020 term of the Pike County Grand Jury, filed in Pike County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 5, 2021, included a charge of murder.
In one case, John A. Warren, 62, of 22427 Ohio 335, Waverly, was indicted on one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
The News Watchman previously reported on Nov. 11, 2020, that Warren was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of a local man on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 after Pike County Dispatch received a call of a stabbing at a residence located at 5719 State Route 220.
The victim, Paul David Valliere, age 35, of Salt Creek Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and the coroner.
According to a report received from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, upon arriving on the scene, deputies received information that the suspect was John Allen Warren, age 51, of Waverly. Warren was located and taken into custody while deputies and officers from the Waverly Police searched the area. A search for the murder weapon was conducted and was not located.
According to Sheriff James E. Nelson (serving as interim sheriff at that time), Capt. James Burchett contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who responded with a K-9 to search for the evidence. The weapon was located by the K-9 team and taken into evidence by Capt. Burchett.
According to online court records, the case is scheduled for a pre-trial on Jan. 20, 2021.
Six additional individuals were also indicted by the grand jury including:
• James M. Howard, Jr., 33, of 336 Red Bridge Road, Peebles, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Derek C. Radabaugh, 30, of 15907 U.S. Highway 23, Lucasville, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; theft and possession of drugs, both first-degree misdemeanors; and robbery, a second-degree felony.
• Timothy J. Cook, 47, of 111 Lock Street, Waverly, for gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kevin W. Jenkins, 36, of 68 Darst Road, Waverly, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons and improper handling, both fourth-degree felonies.
• Arnold R. Haney, 37, of 4578 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jacob M. Brigner, 33, of 1107 Horton Road, Beaver, for pandering obscenity, pandering obscenity involving minor, and endangering children, all second-degree felonies.
All those named in this story are presumed innocent of all charges until or unless proven guilty in a court of law. The grand jury also issues secret indictments, and those are not made public until after arrests are made.
