In conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program, Western High School recognized some local veterans over the Christmas holiday by placing wreaths upon their graves.
“We are going to keep track of those we’ve honored and choose new veterans each year,” said Western Superintendent Brock Brewster.
This year’s decorated graves were chosen randomly, said Brewster.
“We were limited because we only received 19 wreaths,” he said. “We placed something at our memorial in honor of all Western veterans.”
For more information about how to donate to help decorate a local veteran’s grave next Christmas, contact Nick Hamilton (Social Studies teacher at Western) by emailing nick.hamilton@westernlocalschools.com .
