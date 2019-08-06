Champion Holstein: Katelynn Brunner

Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic

Reserve Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown

Champion Jersey: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury

Champion Dairy Female “In Memory of Albery Brunner”: Katelynn Brunner

Trophy sponsored by Hair by Miranda at CR Styles

Banner sponsored by Brunner Farms

Reserve Champion Dairy Female: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored by Dr. Stacy Davis, DDS

Banner sponsored in Memory of Don and Cloe Brown

Senior Champion Dairy Showmanship: Katelynn Brunner

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Don and Cloe Brown by Debbie Brown

Reserve Senior Dairy Showmanship: Olivia Cisco

Trophy sponsored by Veach Farms, Jeff and Lori Veach

Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown

Reserve Champion Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored by Central Ohio Financial Services, Inc.

Champion Senior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Katelynn Brunner

Trophy sponsored by Gary and Jenny Moore

Champion Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored by Hill Top Boers

Reserve Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Jackson Brunner

Trophy sponsored by Dresbach Farms

