Champion Holstein: Katelynn Brunner
Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic
Reserve Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown
Champion Jersey: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury
Champion Dairy Female “In Memory of Albery Brunner”: Katelynn Brunner
Trophy sponsored by Hair by Miranda at CR Styles
Banner sponsored by Brunner Farms
Reserve Champion Dairy Female: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored by Dr. Stacy Davis, DDS
Banner sponsored in Memory of Don and Cloe Brown
Senior Champion Dairy Showmanship: Katelynn Brunner
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Don and Cloe Brown by Debbie Brown
Reserve Senior Dairy Showmanship: Olivia Cisco
Trophy sponsored by Veach Farms, Jeff and Lori Veach
Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown
Reserve Champion Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored by Central Ohio Financial Services, Inc.
Champion Senior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Katelynn Brunner
Trophy sponsored by Gary and Jenny Moore
Champion Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored by Hill Top Boers
Reserve Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Jackson Brunner
Trophy sponsored by Dresbach Farms
