A large crowd gathered in Waverly for the 1st annual #March United event held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at First Baptist Church, located at 306 E. 2nd Street.
The event was free to the public and featured speakers, free food (chili and pulled pork by Ritchie’s), free raffle tickets for prizes, games and activities.
The purpose of the event was to “unify the community and heal the wounds of affliction (such as domestic violence, domestic abuse, bullying, drug and alcohol addiction, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, sexual violence and more) and restore joy, peace and healing,” according to organizers of the event.
The goal of #March United was to provide information to the community, inform the community about agencies and services that are available to help and to make the public aware that “no person is perfect and without problems in their lives,” said Rhiannon Gill, Sexual Violence Victim Advocate, Stewards of Children authorized facilitator, Point Person for the Pike County Coalition to End Human Trafficking, Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence. “It is necessary for the people of Pike County to know they are not alone.”
The event kicked off on the steps of the Pike County Courthouse where Josh Remy, pastor of First Baptist Church, led the crowd in prayer. The opening speaker, Minister Raymond Lett, then presented the Lane Award to Kim Burkitt (the award was named in honor of Burkitt’s deceased son), crediting Burkitt for her vision in bringing about the #March United event.
“This vision for me is really important,” said Burkitt. “I fight hard for my sobriety everyday, and everyone here can too. Just keep fighting and never give up. I know I’m not going to.”
A survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, and a recovering addict, Burkitt was being mentored by Treatment Navigator and Probation Officer Shanna Lett when Kim expressed her desire to have a positive event to unite the community, according to Gill.
“Kim, like many others who have traveled the road of addiction, had criminal charges that led her to participating in the Pike County Court’s Drug Court Program run by the Honorable Judge Paul F. Price,” said Gill.
“Kim lost a son to a health issue,” Gill said. “It was a pivotal moment in her life, and it ultimately led her to draw her strength from the loss of her son to stay sober. She draws her strength to stay clean and sober from her loss ... naming the award after Kim’s son was the best way to show appreciation to Kim for her courage and bravery to rise above everything that was meant to bring her down.”
“I remember people used to tell me, ‘You can’t do this; you can’t do that; you can’t get a job because you have a felony. You’re just never going to be anything because you don’t have anything to work with,’” Raymond Lett said. “And I remember what it was like to have nothing to work with and I still look back, but I don’t stay back. I look back over my shoulder, and I don’t look at what I was, I look at (where) God brought me ... Remain faithful. Stand out; don’t fit in. Do something different ... We need this, and I thank Kim for this vision. Thank you, everybody, for showing up.”
Led by the UMatter Diamond Dancers, the crowd marched to the event venue at the First Baptist Church. The first speaker at the First Baptist Church, a minor female, was introduced by her mother and spoke briefly about her personal experience with violence.
The second speaker, also a minor female, spoke about her father’s drug addiction, overdoses, rehabilitations and relapses, incarcerations, and death by suicide.
“Being 15 and seeing your father in a casket is the worst thing,” she said. “I want people to know that (they are) more than an addict; they’re actual (people). I just want to keep (my father’s) memory alive because he was an actual person. I know that what I went through was for a reason.”
Rhiannon Gill spoke next about the domestic and sexual violence her “knight in shining tin foil” inflicted on her when she was 19 years old. According to Gill, her brother, a recovering addict, saved her from that abusive environment by inviting her to go to Walmart with him, her “first window of opportunity to escape.”
“I left with my brother that day and I never went back,” she said. “Nine months of stress, being beaten and sexually abused had literally almost killed me.”
Gill said she now greets each new day with a smile.
“Everyday I get up and tell the world I am beautiful, I am extra,” she said. “I’m not basic and neither are you. Your worth is 100 percent. The Good Lord put you on this earth for a purpose ... My struggle led me here. If I hadn’t gone through that struggle, I wouldn’t know how to help other people through that struggle.
“This is my calling. I want everyone in the room to know that your struggle is your path ... You get up everyday and you choose to be happy, you choose to go forward, you choose to have self-worth ... Each and every one of you is beautiful and wonderful and worthy of a life more than basic. You are all able to be extra.”
Following Gill’s speech, 23 prizes were raffled.
Humanitarian awards were then presented to individuals “to acknowledge the sacrifices and hard work that some people have put into the Pike County Drug Court and the Recovery Community as a whole in Pike County,” as well as “businesses and individuals who have taken chances on hiring people who have suffered from the disease of addiction,” according to Alan Walsh who presented the awards.
Those receiving humanitarian awards were Georgettea Collins, Holly Tackett, Techia Potter, the leadership staff of KFC, Helen Lehman, Meghan Whalen, Jackie Rock-Boyd, Stacie Owens, Dusty Dixon, Tammy Hettinger, Dawn Keller, Aaron Osborne, Patty Hammond, Heather Barnett, Dee Ruby, Shanna Lett, Josh Remy, April Carter, Brandi Hawthorne, Damon Campbell, Travis Holden, Sara Turner, John Francis, Vickie Francis, April Carter and K9 Gold.
Walsh thanked Pastor Josh Remy and First Baptist Church for allowing the organizers to host #March United at the church, the Pike County Drug Court, Recovery Council, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Adena, ADAMH board, Vanguard Church Ministries, Redeemed Ministries, Raymond Lett, Shanna Lett, Kim Burkitt, Riverdale Church, Riverside Diner, Ritchie’s, Jeff for providing entertainment and Matt for running the computer and music.
Amber Hatfield, a self-described “overcomer of addiction, sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking” spoke to the crowd as well and read three personal essays she wrote during her recovery from drug addiction last year.
“The piece of the puzzle I was missing was Jesus,” she said after the readings. “I tried and I tried with every way known to man to fight my addiction ... I told myself, you’ve tried everything else, why not Jesus? He’s the main piece, the only piece I was missing. That’s one thing we all need ... I tell myself every day that through it all I’ll stand strong and be determined to make a change and not go down in defeat because God has a plan for me. I tell myself not to let my past experiences torment me, but teach me and help me to teach others. There is a way, and we each have to find it on our own.”
The last speaker was Alan Walsh who spoke about his past drug addictions as well as his sobriety.
“I knew what I wanted and I set my standards a little higher each time,” said Walsh. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s about making connections with people and keeping them.”
“I get to go down to the courthouse (now) and I get to help people, “ Walsh said. “What I tell some of my clients, I tell them it’s over; it’s done.The pain is gone; the hurt is gone. You don’t have to return to that pain again. You’ve already lived through it once. It’s done. You can live anew ... Manage you’re time wisely. Be a good steward of what God has given you.”
Residents of the Johnson House were the 1st-place winner of the chili cook-off.
Pam Johnson of the Recovery Council provided t-shirts for all who attended the event.
Guitarist Jeff Meddock provided musical entertainment during intermission. Matt Overley operated digital music and sound at the First Baptist Church and also ended the event with a closing prayer.
