Columbus, OH – On Thursday, The Buckeye Institute filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus to protect the rights of Ohioans to keep and bear arms after the Columbus City Council passed Ordinance 3176-2022 outlawing certain firearms magazines in violation of Ohio law and the U.S. and Ohio constitutions. Doe v. Columbus was filed in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, along with a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

“The Ohio Constitution and the U.S. Constitution explicitly protect our right to keep arms for our defense and security, and Ohio’s general assembly has passed laws to prevent just this type of local government infringement on these rights. Yet, the city of Columbus insists on infringing on Ohioans’ fundamental right to keep and bear arms to protect ourselves,” said David C. Tryon, director of litigation at The Buckeye Institute and an attorney on the case. “In passing Ordinance 3176-2022, Columbus City Council has once again tried to circumvent our clients’ rights, along with the rights of all law-abiding Ohioans, by enacting excessive and improper restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms—threatening jail time for those who don’t comply. These constitutional violations must be declared null and void.”


