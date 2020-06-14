Author’s Note: A big thank you goes to Danielle Penrod for arranging a socially-distanced outdoor brunch meeting with teachers from different grades and schools to talk about the challenges of teaching in quarantine. An additional thank you goes to all of the teachers who agreed to be interviewed and shared their honest and true perspectives from the last few months.
One day you are a teacher in a classroom instructing your students, and the next day you are at home trying to reach them through various means of technology.
The state-mandated closure of schools due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 in mid-March through the end of the 2019-20 school year has been challenging for teachers and students alike. A group of Pike County teachers, spanning four different school districts in Pike and Ross counties, shared openly in a socially distanced interview about the last two months of the school year, highlighting the difficulties, challenges and highlights. Those teachers who participated included Waverly sixth-grade science teacher Danielle Penrod, Waverly fifth-grade Intervention Specialist Jodi Gillen, Waverly fifth-grade ELA (English and language arts) teacher Billie Shepherd, Paint Valley sixth-grade ELA/seventh-grade science teacher Christina Reiter, Unioto High School government/psychology/sociology teacher Tracey Lamerson, and Huntington eighth-grade science teacher Tricia Reed.
When COVID-19 fears began to arise in the United States, it was announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that the schools would be closed for three weeks from mid-March until early April. Then the closure was extended to May 1 before it was finally announced that classrooms would be closed for the remainder of the year.
One of the biggest concerns the teachers had during the time away from their students was the well-being of the students themselves.
“We get so involved in making sure test scores are good, but there are real world problems happening with our kids and our parents,” said Gillen. “Sometimes we just forget that. There are so many different domestic issues going on that we don’t know.”
In Gillen’s job as an intervention specialist, she works with students who have learning disabilities.
“I also called every child and every parent on my case load at least once a week,” said Gillen. “When I was calling the parents, the last thing they were concerned about was school work.”
Concerns about food availability and employment were a big part of the equation, according to Gillen. Some of the parents also did not understand how to help the student at home with their school assignments.
“Our first instinct is just go meet with them and help, but we can’t,” said Shepherd.
Internet access is particularly challenging in southern Ohio, even for some of the teachers.
Reed said initially the Google classroom meetings were suggested so the teachers and students could see and talk to each other during the three-week closure, but she does not have internet at her house since she “lives on the wrong side of a hill.” To upload assignments and teach online, Reed would have to drive to the school and make sure the principal was there to let her into the building.
“They wanted us to see our kids. We wanted to see our kids. It was like the rug was ripped out from underneath you. You just want to make sure they are okay and get back in touch with these kids,” Reed explained. “After the first month, we were supposed to try to have classes. We would try to design it so we could find out if they had questions and make sure what we had sent to them wasn’t confusing.”
Penrod faced challenges in making sure her online assignments were compatible with various devices and operating systems. Some students did not have a device at home (computer/notebook/tablet) to use to access the internet, if they even had the internet.
“You don’t know what kind of device they had,” she said. “You think the kids can do an assignment at home, but then they couldn’t complete the assignment on a document because they had different devices. You think what you put online for them was clear, but then the questions start rolling in. My Thursdays were using my iPhone, iPad, and Chromebook for hours replying back to my kids.”
And even if technology wasn’t a problem, Gillen said that many of her students couldn’t complete their assignments without help. She did the best she could to connect with them, even through the technological challenges.
“I have 13 kids on my caseload for IEPs, and only four of them had internet access. Students who have learning disabilities require instruction. They require accommodations and specially designed instruction as well as modified assignments,” said Gillen.
“In order to provide for the students who are on an IEP, I really needed to see them. I offered with every parent to teach over the phone or sit outside the house. It was very difficult. Even though I modified lessons for them, I saw the lack of work completed. But I can’t fault them for that because they need a teacher to help them.”
With differences in learning abilities in each individual student, the inability to see their students in person made it quite challenging in some instances.
“You forget how important our core instruction is — instruction that comes from our mouths. That is so incredibly vital,” said Gillen. “If it weren’t, distance learning would be a piece of cake for these kids. But it is not. They need teachers doing project based learning, giving instructions, and doing hands-on teaching. I know it is cliche, but our importance has become so evident because of the COVID crisis. It is not as simple as saying, ‘Here is an assignment. Just do it.’”
Since some students didn’t have internet access, the option of having paper packets delivered was available. At Waverly, the administrators handled delivering the packets.
“They would get behind, and they (the administrators) kept telling the parents not to worry about it and just to do what you can,” said Shepherd.
Still, it could be confusing and frustrating for the students. Reed had been using Google classroom all year long and figured it would be easy for her students to continue using it. But Penrod pointed out that differences in logging in from home rather than at school made it challenging.
Reed added, “It is so hard to put everything online and then all of a sudden the technology is not working.”
With the emotional stresses and strains of living through a pandemic surrounding them, the teachers were also very concerned about the mental health and well-being of their students.
“I worry about kids. We are adults, and we see this,” said Reed. “A lot of us pulled into ourselves. A lot of the kids who didn’t socialize in school took this as an opportunity to become an island. Those were the kids I was really worried about. That was scary wondering when you wouldn’t hear from them.”
The change in routine was also challenging for all.
“It was twice as much work. It took me 12 hours to convert all of my handouts to fillable PDFs,” said Lamerson. “Most of the teachers were working nonstop. I missed the schedule. It has been the weirdest, craziest time.”
There is also the challenge of grading and calculating the grade point averages for students as the year ends since the final nine-week grading period came during quarantine. It was reportedly up to each school district to decide how to calculate the grades.
Lamerson said the Unioto High School students actually have until Sept. 30 to finish the school year. That will give them the option of being able to have help from a teacher in the early fall months if needed. It also allows the students who haven’t had the internet access to be able to do their work at school.
Both Shepherd and Reiter used journaling as an assignment for their language arts students to complete.
“When I was reading journals, I would make a mental note that I needed to check on some of my students,” said Shepherd. “That was their first assignment for them to do from home. I found that the majority of my students were happy to be home and with their family.”
“I told my students to write because this is part of history,” added Reiter. “This is something that you are never going to experience again. When I read some of their journals, I saw that a lot of my kids became instant babysitters. You want them to get an education, but at the same time, you know what they are going through. We are stressed out about some of the kids, who had parents that are doctors and nurses. I had one kid who said their mom was staying in the camper outside.”
Shepherd shared an example of how her fellow teachers were reaching their students during this time in the best ways possible.
“I want to give props to our primary teachers,” said Shepherd. “I know a lot of teachers did mini lessons by recording videos of themselves. Brandi Williams (Waverly fifth-grade teacher) actually used her shower wall as a whiteboard. She would do math problems on the shower wall and upload the videos to Google classroom.”
The teachers were appreciative to the parents and to the school administrators, as everyone did the best they could to get through the situation.
“I want to give props and thanks to the parents for stepping up,” said Shepherd.
“Yes, we give props to the parents,” said Gillen. “There are wonderful parents out there. The parents are trying to keep their families together, feed their families and maintain jobs if possible. They are just trying to make it day by day. We just miss the kids.”
Lamerson added, “Props to all of the administrators who had to make the decisions through all of this because there was no way everyone was going to be happy. The state hands down all of the regulations. It does not come down clearly.”
Everyone was doing the best they could to navigate the situation. As Gillen said, “There was no handbook for this.”
It was also compared to an emotional rollercoaster.
“I know there are parents out there who think this has just been one big vacation for teachers,” said Gillen. “I have been so emotional about missing my students. We will go back and do whatever we need to do in the fall. We have to be strong.”
She added, “Every woman sitting here right now develops extensive relationships with their kids. When you are not there as the constant in their life to make sure that they are okay, not only physically but emotionally, it takes a toll on us.”
Lamerson said, “I just feel so unfinished. I need that closure. We are the connection between the school and the family. We have to embrace it and do what we need to do.”
Most importantly, the teachers just want their students to be healthy and happy.
“I didn’t care if they didn’t get some of their work completed,” said Shepherd. “If they are alive, well and healthy, that’s what is important. This is a pandemic. This is something we didn’t plan. I love my kids.”
