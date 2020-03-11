The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is attempting to find all bald eagle nests in Ohio, the first time it has tried to do so in eight years. The Division of Wildlife is encouraging “citizen scientists” to report their sightings of the nation’s living symbol.
Citizens are asked to submit their sightings at wildohio.gov/reportwildlife by Tuesday, March 31. Updates of verified nest sightings will be posted throughout the coming months at wildohio.gov.
As of mid-February, 2020, the Division of Wildlife had received 1,000 reports of eagle nest sightings throughout the state. 1 to 4 unconfirmed eagle nest sightings in Pike County had been reported as of Feb. 6.
The bald eagle was formerly listed as an endangered species: only four nesting pairs of bald eagles existed in Ohio in 1979. Bald eagle populations have since increased, however, due to the efforts of “the Division of Wildlife, Ohio zoos, wildlife rehabilitation facilities and concerned landowners,” according to ODNR Division of Wildlife.
The bald eagle was removed from the federal Threatened and Endangered Species list in 2007, and Ohio’s list of Threatened and Endangered Species in 2012.
Currently, the bald eagle is protected by state law, as well as the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
“Wildlife biologists estimate that Ohio hosted more than 350 nesting pairs of bald eagles in 2019,” said Division of Wildlife Chief, Kendra Wecker. “Many of those nests are situated along Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie and along Ohio’s rivers and reservoirs.”
Bald eagles can be viewed at various wildlife refuges and areas across the state. In southern Ohio, eagle nests can be found along the area’s major rivers, such as the Great Miami, Muskingum, Hocking and Scioto.
When viewing bald eagles, remember that it is illegal to disturb the birds. Bald eagles are most sensitive to human activity during the nesting season, from January to July. Disturbing eagles during the nesting season can cause the birds to abandon the nest.
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has established the following guidelines to avoid disturbing eagle nests:
• Maintain a distance of 330 feet (100 meters) away from the nest
• If the area is relatively open, stay farther back
• Keep noise levels down
• Minimize time spent in the area
“The bald eagle’s remarkable comeback speaks volumes about Ohio’s conservation efforts,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “With its population on the rise, the bald eagle will continue to serve as a powerful symbol for our state and country for years to come.”
