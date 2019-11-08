A man charged with rape was sentenced to prison on Wednesday by Judge Randy Deering in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas.
Andy L. Tackett, 42, who on Oct. 2 pleaded guilty to the charge of rape, a first-degree felony, was sentenced to nine years in prison.
According to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office obtained a confession from Tackett.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Junk said that Pike County Children Services and the Child Protection Center in Ross County assisted with the case.
According to Junk, the crime occurred on Shyville Road on Oct. 7, 2018. The victim was a 12-year-old male, Junk said. Tackett was originally charged with rape, which is a first-degree felony, and also gross sexual imposition, which is a third-degree felony.
Junk indicated that the two charges were different ways of charging Tackett for the offense. However, by law, he could only be sentenced for one of the charges.
In addition to the prison sentence, Tackett was also given five years of post-release control and will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for the rest of his life.
Junk expressed his appreciation for the various agencies that worked together on the case.
