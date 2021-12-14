PIKETON— Last week, the Partnership Advocacy Center of Pike County (PAC) received funds from the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant program to strengthen its services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Among the more than 140 grants, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that $3.6 million would go to 101 local agencies.
PAC will receive two grants totaling $45,388 through the grant program administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.
Annette Jenkins, PAC Executive Director, said the partnership has received the VAWA grant from OCJS for over 11 years.
“These funds primarily support our comprehensive program of court advocacy within the Pike County Courts for survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” she said in a statement. “As more and more victims courageously escape from life threatening situations our court advocates accompany women to court throughout the legal criminal and civil process ensuring their rights are upheld within the legal system and assist with securing protective orders.”
The funding is often used in helped survivors leaving an abusive relationship, who lack the social and economic resources to leave, and for those survivor’s emergency shelter when its their best option to ensure their safety.
“VAWA funds assist in providing a shelter advocates for our emergency shelter which provides a safe environment to help survivors and their children heal from the trauma they have recently experienced, but also is a vital resource instrumental in helping survivors regain control over their lives,” Jenkins said.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, OCJS distributed VAWA funding through two grant processes this year.
One process solicited grant proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts throughout Ohio. A second process was tailored specifically for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants.
“This funding is critical to prevent or reduce crime and violence against women, while meeting the needs of survivors using a community-coordinated approach,” said DeWine.
Other regional organizations, such as the Southern Ohio Task Force of Domestic Violence based in Scioto County, also received funds. SOTADV received two grants in the sum of $25,000.
