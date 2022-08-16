PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting the public to a day of history and fun in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Theodore Roosevelt Game Preserve (now part of Shawnee State Park and Shawnee State Forest) in Portsmouth, Ohio. On August 20, everyone is welcome to enjoy a day of old-fashioned games, outdoor sports, history lessons, and a scoop or two of ice cream.

“For 100 years this area has served nature lovers and sportsmen alike and over those 100 years our dedication to protecting it has only grown stronger,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We wanted everyone to come and learn about its rich past, enjoy some live music and games, and experience some of the outdoor activities this land still has to offer.”

