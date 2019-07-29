The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that occurred Friday, July 26 on State Route 32 near U.S. Route 23 in Pike County.
Traveling westbound on State Route 32, Drake Conrad, 21 of Athens, attempted to turn the 2007 Jeep Liberty he was driving onto the U.S. 23 off ramp (wrong way) and struck a 2019 Freightliner Semi driven by Christopher Tyacke, age 54, of Suffolk, Virginia, according to the patrol.
Tyacke was not injured in the crash and was released on the scene, the Patrol reported, and Conrad sustained minor injuries and was transported to Adena Medical Center.
Pike County EMS and Seal Township Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.
The Patrol reminds motorists to be conscious of their surroundings and traffic conditions, and advises motorists not to rely solely on electronic devices for directions and guidance.
