A new hiking destination within Pike County will be opening to the public in the near future.
Two different families in Pike County have provided land donations to the Arc of Appalachia, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving forested lands in the Appalachian foothills of Southern Ohio. The two properties together created a 146.526-acre preserve in eastern Pike County.
More specifically, the first half of the preserve was created in 2005 when John and Emily Samson donated 76 acres in memory of Clifton and Dorothy Samson, John Samson’s parents. The other half came more recently in 2018 when Marjorie Obrist donated 70.526 acres in memory of George E. Obrist, Jr., and in honor of his children Ellen Nelson, Kathleen Chatterton, Marianne Cosper and George E. Obrist, III.
When it was all said and done, the William J. Samson and George E. Obrist Jr. Rock House Preserve became the first property in the Arc system to be created 100 percent by donation from benevolent landowners. It was the road access offered by the Obrist donation that has made it possible for the property to be opened to the public in the near future with a 1.3-mile hiking trail to explore.
An e-mail went out to Arc of Appalachia members on April 24 with details and photos about the new preserve.
According to the Arc release, the trail meanders through a healthy and mature Appalachian Forest, past towering oaks, giant maples, dogwoods and sassafras trees, an abundance of ferns, and other botanical beauties, and an impressively large rock shelter is perhaps one of the most stunning and memorable features of the trail.
Over the last several months, Arc staff have been hard at work getting this preserve open to the public under the leadership of their Assistant Land Stewardship Manager Ethan King. An informational kiosk and signage will be installed, and the trail will be marked before the public opening.
More details and specifics about the preserve, its location, and the two families will made it possible will be shared in an upcoming article when the site is open to the public.
