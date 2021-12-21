WAVERLY— The deadline for CARES Act spending is less than 10 days away, but Pike County has already moved on to other ventures.
Originally set for Dec. 31, 2020, Davida Brown and Tracy Bryant of the Pike County Auditor’s Office said the county used up all its funds prior to that earlier deadline.
Including what was received by the county’s 14 townships, north of $3.3 million came into Pike County through the legislation.
“I think most offices would say this funding was not anticipated,” said Brown, the legislation passed in the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020. “It certainly helped.”
Money was spread out among county offices, including but not limited to Pike County Children Services, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and first-responders in the Pike County Emergency Management Agency.
Other county organizations such as the homeless shelter and the Community Action Committee of Pike County received $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.
Getting the money out to first responders was pivotal, Brown said, as many sheriff’s officers had to work overtime to cover shifts.
Pike County schools, both public and private schools, also received funds through the CARES Act — mostly going to Waverly City Schools. WCSD received $744,596 and another $651,246 went to the Scioto Valley Local School District as the primary recipients in the county.
The remaining schools received the following according to Ohio Department of Education:
- Eastern Local School District: $522,189
- Western Local School District: $481,098
- Miracle City Academy: $649
- Pike Christian Academy: $51,537
- Pike County Career Technical Center: $22,761
- Pike County Board of DD: $30,058
Four funding sources were made through the legislation- Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding, Coronavirus Relief Funding, BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant, and the Governor’s Emergency Education Fund. Ohio schools received more than $606 million through the funding.
Through the American Rescue Plan, Pike County will also be receiving just shy of $5.4 million. ARPA will dole out $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
As the Pike County Commissioners told the News Watchman on Monday, there are “big plans” in the works for how it will spend the stimulus.
In a press release, the USDT said ARPA funds can be used in the following ways:
- Support public health expenditures, by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis
- Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.