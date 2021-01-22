Updating a release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department that ran in print on Oct. 14, 2020, all drug-related charges listed in that article against Dustin M. Fury and Kellie R. Taylor were dropped due to mistaken identities. Court documents list that each case was dismissed without prejudice. Another individual stated in writing that the items were his.
