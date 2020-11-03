As of Tuesday night at press time for the News Watchman, the U.S. Presidential race between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was still undecided.
Pike County, however, supported Trump in a big way, with Pike voters choosing the Republican ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence 8,872 votes to 3,051 votes for the Democratic ticket of Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. Other Pike County votes went to the Libertarian ticket of Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen (118 votes), the Green Party ticket of Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (22 votes), as well as 12 write-in votes.
All election results are unofficial as of this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.