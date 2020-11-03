As of Tuesday night at press time for the News Watchman, the U.S. Presidential race between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was still undecided.

Pike County, however, supported Trump in a big way, with Pike voters choosing the Republican ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence 8,872 votes to 3,051 votes for the Democratic ticket of Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. Other Pike County votes went to the Libertarian ticket of Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen (118 votes), the Green Party ticket of Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (22 votes), as well as 12 write-in votes.

All election results are unofficial as of this time.

