The Waverly High School Literary Club will present “Miracle on 34th Street” this weekend.
Performance times are Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. The performances will be held in the Waverly High School Auditorium.
Tickets will be available at the door and cost $4 for adults and $3 for students.
