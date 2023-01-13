(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program. The rebate program will use a computerized random selection process to select names. Those selected applicants will be notified after the random drawing of their position on the priority list.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments