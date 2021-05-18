It isn’t uncommon for Waverly City Schools to have college signings for athletes.
Waverly City Schools Guidance Counselor Terry Wood hopes to have a new tradition begin, as the school recently had its first military signing on campus.
On March, 26, 2021, Kenneth (Gabe) Kissinger signed with the U.S. Air Force. Kissinger said he comes from a long line of family members who have served in the military. His mother, Tamara, retired after 21 years of service. His father, Brian, served 13 years before being medically separated.
Kissinger is hoping to go into aircraft maintenance or become an aircraft loadmaster. He will report to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas after completing high school graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.