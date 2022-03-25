PIKE COUNTY— Access to high-speed internet is a commodity for many in Pike County and throughout the region.
Now following an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, multiple contracts have been awarded to internet services providers that are projected to reach thousands of households in the county.
According to the Ohio Department of Development, there will be six projects coming towards Pike County- three funded through the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program and the others through a commitment with the provider, Spectrum.
The Projects
South Central Power Communications (SCPC) received a grant award of $29.9 million to cover 7,890 households spread over Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Highland, Ross, Pike, and Scioto counties.
Upon completion of the proposed project build, residents in the prospective counties will have access to SCPC service, with speeds of up to one gigabit download and one gigabit upload. Utilizing high-strand fiber technology, SCPC is able to scale this project to support future growth to support consumer and data demands.
A grant of $22.4 million has also been acquired by Southern Ohio Communications Services Inc. for its project serving 3,291 households in Adams, Highland, Pike, and Scioto counties.
This project will produce internet speeds of up to one gigabit download and one gigabit upload. With simple hardware exchanges at endpoints, SOCS is able to scale this project up to speeds of 10 gigabit symmetrical.
Spectrum is behind several projects that will be based in Pike County, but none are larger than its $1.5 million grant to serve 412 households in the county.
This build will give residents access to internet speeds up to one gigabit download and 500 megabit upload. Utilizing Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, Spectrum is able to scale this project to support future growth to support consumer and data demands.
Combined with several other Spectrum projects that will serve Pike and fellow southern Ohio counties, an approximate 5,680 households will be served.
The projects will close in on the digital divide felt throughout the county and the 32-county Appalachian Ohio region.
Documenting the Digital Divide
Earlier this month, BroadbandOhio published a new mapping resource tool which demonstrated the measures at which all 88 counties in the state had access to the minimum standard of 25 megabits per second for download and 3 Mbps per upload.
In Pike County, 76% of the populated area and 50% of households lacked this standard. More than 4,300 households do not have access to 10/1 Mbps
When compared to more populated area such as Franklin County, that divide is more apparent. Only 2% of the state’s most populated county lacks access to high-speed internet.
Bipartisan support
Ohio Democrats and Republicans have both signaled their support for bridging that divide in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, DeWine delivered his first State of the State address before the Ohio General Assembly since 2019. The Republican governor promoted increased investment in Appalachia including broadband during his speech, vowing that this is the region’s time to shine.
Following the announcement of the broadband projects, projected to improve availability to 230,000 residents statewide, the governor said the investment would get towards the broader goal of filling that void.
“High-speed internet is no longer a luxury — it’s a critical necessity for everything from school to work to healthcare,” said DeWine. “We must end the digital divide in our state, and by giving our rural and unserved areas access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet, we will enhance economic growth in these communities and bring about new opportunities for residents.”
The same day as DeWine’s address, former Dayton mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley touched down in Chillicothe to unveil her Appalachian communities plan.
Her goal is to have universal broadband access throughout the region by 2028.
“Kids should not have to sit at a McDonald’s or in parking lots of libraries to get their homework done online,” Whaley said at the event where Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeny gave his endorsement to her.
That bipartisan sentiment was also seen in Columbus last May, when the Ohio House of Representatives voted 91-4 in favor of House Bill 2- legislation which created the $250 million Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program funded through the 2022-2023 state budget.
Pike County’s Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro co-sponsored the legislation.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
