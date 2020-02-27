A woman lost her life as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Orr Road near Crouse Chapel Road in Ross County on Thursday, Feb. 27.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Donna Gibson, 58, of Londonderry was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ross County Coroner's Office.
The Patrol reported that on Feb. 27th at approximately 7:15 a.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Donna Gibson, was traveling northbound on Orr Road when the vehicle lost control, went left of center into the southbound lanes and was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Ashley Riley, 32, of Chillicothe.
According to the Patrol, Ashley Riley was transported to Adena Medical Center by Green Twp. EMS for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Green Twp. Fire and EMS, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, and Ross County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
